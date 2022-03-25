Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TSE:FRX traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.33. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.27.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

