Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $213.34. The stock had a trading volume of 296,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average of $233.45. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

