Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($34.23) to GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.99).

Shares of FEVR stock traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,782 ($23.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,747. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.88. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,004.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,335. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

