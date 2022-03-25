Fidelity Special Values’ (GPE) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPEGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.23) target price on the stock.

GPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 688.50 ($9.06) on Thursday. Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 608 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($9.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.34.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.