Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 4,045 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1,671.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 630,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

DXC Technology stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

