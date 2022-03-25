Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $182,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

FHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

FHB stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

