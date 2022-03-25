Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $423,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $375.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.79. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

