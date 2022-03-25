Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $51,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

