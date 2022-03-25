Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 431 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

In other news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $145.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $154.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.