Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 361 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Neenah by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,877 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Neenah by 54.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Neenah by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Neenah during the third quarter worth $375,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $637.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Neenah’s payout ratio is -127.52%.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

