Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 550 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after buying an additional 153,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,781,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 48.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 275,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

CADE stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

