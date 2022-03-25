Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,139 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Panbela Therapeutics worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBLA. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Panbela Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.