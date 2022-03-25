Financial Analysis: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) versus Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -96.41% -84.76% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vista Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.14) -7.86 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 19.04 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Idaho Strategic Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Idaho Strategic Resources beats Vista Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

