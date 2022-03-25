Financial Review: Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) vs. Its Peers

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Artemis Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -20.00 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.88

Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 3.23, suggesting that their average share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 93 377 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 32.43%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 24.90% 8.86% -0.28%

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics rivals beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Artemis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.