Financial Review: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) versus Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Elio Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 34,158.18 -$471.34 million ($1.63) -7.77 Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elio Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fisker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and Elio Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 80.88%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Elio Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -448,896.19% -34.40% -24.02% Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elio Motors has a beta of 14.82, suggesting that its stock price is 1,382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker beats Elio Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Elio Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

