Findev Inc. (TNSGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
OTCMKTS TNSGF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Findev has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50.
