First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. 478,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,788. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

