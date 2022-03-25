First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.