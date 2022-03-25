First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10,280.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,068,000 after buying an additional 138,985 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $106.95 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

