First Command Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Command Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $219.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.14 and a 200-day moving average of $303.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

