First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 178 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

