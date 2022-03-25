First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 895 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.36. 1,121,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,533. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $179.01 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.33.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.