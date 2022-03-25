First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.16. 395,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,372. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

