First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $1.15 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.92. 8,383,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,291,568. The firm has a market cap of $419.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

