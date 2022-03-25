First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $416.12. 3,496,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.92 and a 200-day moving average of $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

