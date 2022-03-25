First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases Shares of 1,163 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.