First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$39.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FM. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$41.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$42.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Insiders sold a total of 289,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,912 in the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

