First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

First Solar stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99. First Solar has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

