First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.71.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 989.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Solar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.