First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the period.

RNSC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $32.98.

