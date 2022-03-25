First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the February 28th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,618,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,638. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

