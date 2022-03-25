First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FWRG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 1,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19.

FWRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

