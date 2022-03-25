Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.40. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 85,363 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

