FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.83 and last traded at $74.82. 112,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 85,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,065,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 743,074 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 323.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period.

