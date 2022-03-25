FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ASET traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) by 2,250.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.63% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

