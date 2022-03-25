FMC (NYSE:FMC) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $128.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.93.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

