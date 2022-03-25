Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.90 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

