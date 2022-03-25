Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,372 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after buying an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

