Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,866. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.