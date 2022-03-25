Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. 330,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.