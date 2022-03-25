Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.79 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.48. 1,129,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,491. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $310.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

