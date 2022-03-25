Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $901,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 453.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 70,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Belden by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Belden by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 142,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

