Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 44,386 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. 196,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,906. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.99 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.