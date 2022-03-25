Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 8,816 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEM stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 835,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,449. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

