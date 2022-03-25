Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 567,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.

Equity Commonwealth Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

