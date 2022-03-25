Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11,491.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. 174,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,287. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

