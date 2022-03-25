Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,544. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.21 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

