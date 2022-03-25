Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $304.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

