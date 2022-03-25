Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Trading 2.4% Higher

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. 1,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 366,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 202.51, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $594.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FBRT)

