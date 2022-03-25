FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $6.21 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.22.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,425 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FreightCar America by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222,306 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 614,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 126,711 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

